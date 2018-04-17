Amreli Steels launches campaign of ‘Resilience’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Amreli Steels, Pakistan’s Largest Selling Brand of Steel Bars, launched its new campaign over the weekend that celebrates the virtue of resilience which is a defining attribute of great individuals as well as its product, steel bars. The advertisement is based on the story of two Pakistani individuals who are the literal embodiment of resilience. It features Yunus Younis Khan, the defiant cricketer who remained true to himself despite relentless criticism and today ranks as one of the best Pakistani cricketers of all time. Also featured is the aptly proclaimed “Iron Lady of Pakistan”, Munieeba Mazari, the paraplegic differently-abled UN ambassador who could’ve lived out a life of comfort and care after her life-altering accident but refused to let her condition define her and became the champion for women and the differently-abledsabled worldwide. The story puts these great individuals’ personal journeys in the forefront to establish that lasting legacies are forged through iron will. It is this inherent resilience that is the true strength of one’s character.

Speaking about the campaign and the nature of steel industry, Mr. Hadi Akberali said “People associate ‘Strength’ with steel but strength is a very narrow perspective. Therefore, our corporate campaign was conceived with the objective of communicating a very unique point of view on steelmore holistic point of view on steel: Resilience. Since steel goes deep into the foundation of the very structures we stand on, it needs to be resilient to withstand everyday challenges, remain strong in the harshest of conditions and ultimately stand the test of time. We firmly believe that our steel embodies resilience as some of the most iconic structures across the nation have been built with Amreli Steels and are standing tall and strong till today. As such, the Pakistani people also think of themselves and the nation as resilient. The challenge was to communicate our point of view in an emotional way so as to resonate well with our target market. Bringing the aspect of resilience to light in human terms became a very interesting story telling opportunity while serving as a strong analogy to our company values and product attributes.”

“I am extremely proud of the company and how it has been providing high quality steel bars to the Pakistani market for more than 4 decadesalmost 5 decades. We have a superior product, which but it has not been talked about previously on this scale. In fact, there is very little B2C communication in this fieldthe steel industry in general. The disconnect we see with consumers is that while the process of building a home is a very involved, emotional and painstaking endeavor where the consumer wants to build a structure that is resilient enough to pass on to future generations, the same consumer is generally not very involved in the steel purchase decision. The irony here is that steel is one of the key factors in determining the quality and life of the home. This is where we want to step in and educate the consumer, in simple terms, on how to differentiate quality and which aspects to look for when purchasing steel. The first step in this endeavor is the communication of resilience, because this is the over-arching objective of the consumer as well as our company.

Complicating the matter are the category dynamics. It is not often that a person goes into the market to purchase steel much less think about it. After all, it is not a carbonated soft drink or a biscuit. With the current rate of steel bars at an average of PKR 94,000 per ton, it is safe to say that it is not for everyone. Therefore, steel is not in the active consciousness of the average consumer. Also, steel rebar is not a repeat purchase item. Those who purchase steel do so only once or twice in their lifetime with the intention of building their homes. And when they go to purchase steel, odds are that it is the first time they are ventured into the steel market. Such factors have made the steel category highly commoditized.”

“The need of the hour is to educate the consumer about steel bars. We interact with it every day without even knowing. Therefore it is imperative for everyone to question the quality of construction materials of buildings we house, structures we occupy and places we frequent, not just the ones in the construction business. The only way to have peace of mind is the knowledge that the foundation is made of resilient steel bars that can withstand any condition.” “Amreli Steels takes pride in being such a brand having that has a proud heritage of almost 50 years, strengthened strengthening the foundations of thesome of the most iconic buildings landmarks of Pakistan which includesuch ass Jinnah Terminalairports, hospitals, high rise buildings and dams, AKUH, Northern Bypass, Dolmen Mall among many others.