Ample benefits over investment in Pakistan: Governor Sindh

KARACHI : Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair urged the foreign investors to take perks of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He further asked foreign ambassadors to emphasize their governments to review travel advisory for Pakistan keeping in view the improved law and order situation of the country.

He was addressing the ceremony of 4th Diplomatic and Foreign Investment Awards 2018 in Karachi.

He said, for the purpose, he also held road shows in the last few months in different countries including USA, Britain, Qatar and UAE that yielded very positive results and has increased the volume of foreign investment in different sectors.

Orignally published by INP