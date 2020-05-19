Amphan likely to intensify into super cyclone in India

New Delhi

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned that cyclone Amphan, which has turned into an extremely severe storm overnight, is likely to intensify further into a super cyclone in the next six hours.

The cyclonic storm will hit West Bengal and Odisha coastal areas. “It is very likely to move nearly northwards for some time and then north northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20,” read the information released in the bulletin by IMD.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with officials of the federal ministry of home affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Monday evening to review the preparedness.

Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from Monday evening. Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday.—APP