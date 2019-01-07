AMPAK BDF delegation visits FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of America Pakistan (AMPAK) Business Development Forum Pakistan Chapter Monday visited federation house of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and met newly elected Senior Vice President Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

The delegation was led by its Secretary General Syed Nasser Wajahat and accompanied by Secretary Corporate Affairs Syed Turab Shah, Secretary Media & Information Akhtar Shaheen Rind, Sameer Shamsi and Mujahid Ali. Vice President FPCCI Muslim S. Mohamedi was also present in meeting. Senior VP and VP were also presented bouquet.

AMPAK delegation congratulated leader of UBG renowned businessman S. M. Munir and his all team for clean sweep victory in FPCCI elections and conveyed best wishes from president and founder of AMPAK BDF Nawaid Isa and briefed about upcoming international exhibition in Houston organized by AMPAK BDF.

AMPAK team assured Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig for full support. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig lauded role of AMPAK BDF for the promotion and creating new business opportunities for the business community of Pakistan and USA. He said that he would love to participate in upcoming expo. He assured his and FPCCI support to AMPAK BDF for future activities between both countries Pakistan and USA.

