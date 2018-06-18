Amount for affected people of Indian firing on LoC increased: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD : AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan says government is fully aware of the problems of Indian firing affectees and taking tangible steps to minimize these.

During his visit to Keran area of Line of Control in Neelum Valley on Monday, he said Indian troops are trying to push civilian population back from Line of Control but they are miserably failed to shake the resolve of Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Indian troops are targeting civilian population with light and heavy weapons however India will never succeed in its evil plans because our armed forces have all the capabilities to thwart any Indian aggression.

He said present government has increased the amount of compensation for affectees of Indian unprovoked firing at LoC.

AJK Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure availability of doctors and paramedical staff in the Rural Health Centers adjacent to Line of Control.