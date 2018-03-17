Among happiest countries!

THOUGH Pakistan’s ranking in the latest ‘World Happiness Report 2018’ is not enviable but still it is matter of satisfaction that the country stands at number 75 in the list of 156 countries, five spot up from 2017 and much above other regional countries – India (133), Afghanistan (145) and Iran (106).

The report is indeed reflective of the resilience and confidence of the people of Pakistan in their own self and in future of the country and this augurs well. As per general perception, people of Pakistan are under great stress and strain not only because of poverty and backwardness but also the shocks they receive almost daily on account of unfavourable happenings internally and externally that are also exaggerated by media. In the eyes of the world, Pakistan has been one of the most dangerous countries on the planet where safety and security are prime concerns and in this backdrop findings of the report would also remove this misperception. We can understand the reasons why Pakistan’s ranking has improved if we consider the determining points like level of income, life expectancy, generosity, corruption, freedom and social support. Except corruption, which still remains a source of concern for most of Pakistanis, there has been steady progress in all other factors during the last few years. Level of income is rising thanks to considerate policy of the previous as well as present government, which increased salaries, pensions as well as minimum wages. The situation will improve further when the on-going infrastructure projects are completed and power, gas shortages are overcome, which should lead to accelerated industrialisation, provided there is peace, security and stability. Life expectancy too is improving at an average rate of 0.23% annually because of increased focus on health, life style and health awareness and there are bright prospects to improve the situation further by focusing more on child mortality, diseases like Hepatitis and provision of clean drinking water. As for freedom, people of Pakistan enjoy more freedom than many countries of the world. Apart from Government of Pakistan, which has launched a number of programmes for social support, people at large are also in the habit of alms-giving and financial support for charitable activities and this caring attitude is also bringing happiness to people. Pakistan has all the potential to move to top of the list if our leadership works hard and sincerely to exploit natural and human resource potential of the country in a judicious manner.

