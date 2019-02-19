Amnesty urges India to ensure safety of Kashmiris

New Delhi

Amnesty India has asked Indian government authorities to ensure that “ordinary Kashmiri women and men do not face targeted attacks, harassment and arbitrary arrests” as tensions simmer in the aftermath of last week’s attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area.

The Amnesty India press release, issued on Tuesday, takes note of media reports that “Kashmiri university students and traders in northern states, primarily Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar, have been beaten, threatened, and intimidated by some Hindu nationalist groups.”

