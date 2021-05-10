Amnesty schemes for elite, food charity for poor won’t work: Bilawal

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Sunday that Pakistan is witnessing economic destruction due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “anti-people ideology”.

“Prime Minister, you used to blame corruption for Pakistan’s state of affairs, [look how] the country has been destroyed economically due to your anti-people ideology,” Bilawal said in a statement.

“You have amnesty schemes for the elite and food charity centres for the poor. This won’t work.” the PPP chairman added.

Censuring the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government over rising poverty, the PPP chief said: “With a 30 per cent increase in the ratio, 85 million Pakistanis are standing on the edge of the poverty line.”

He claimed that, “15 to 20 people are committing suicide every day due to the situation, while medicines have become costlier by 100 per cent. The poor have no one to look up to.”

Bilawal said that the premier, in order to deprive commoners of more than Rs90 billion, has once again increased the price of electricity.

“The potential sacking of 20 per cent employees of the industrial sector after Eid will make matters worse,” he feared.