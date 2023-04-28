Amna Ilyas trolled for wearing revealing dress in new viral video

Pakistani actor and model Amna Ilyas is known for her bold sense of style and fashion, and the 35-year-old is considered to be one of the most stylish and fashionable celebrities in the industry.

The Baaji star often experiments with her looks and outfits, and has been seen wearing all kinds of outfits, from traditional clothing to western outfits like jumpsuits, and crop tops.

The fashion icon in Pakistan, also never shied away from posing in bold dresses despite facing the ire of the masses who seem to be triggered by such moves. The recent appearance of a Pakistani diva in Los Angeles shows that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion but she comes on the radar of Keyboard warriors.

In the clip, Dekh Magar Pyar Say star was seen flaunting flamboyance on Sunset Boulevard with a seductive walk donning a white shirt paired with a chic brown mini-skirt. She completed her looks with black shoes as she explored the sights in the world’s entertainment capital.

Only a few praised her while social media users shared derogatory comments.

Social Media Reactions

The actor appeared in a number of movies throughout her career including Zinda Bhaag, Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat, Baaji, and Ready Steady No. She has also worked in television dramas and has been a part of several modeling campaigns throughout her career.