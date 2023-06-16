Amna Ilyas sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Actor and model Amna Ilyas continued to remain in the news as the diva left social media users awestruck with her stunning pictures.

The Zinda Bhag star, who began her career as a model and gained recognition for her work in various fashion campaigns and shoots, carved a niche for herself in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Loved by a huge fan base, the 35-year-old career saw wonderful growth, and over the time, the diva experiments with her looks and outfits, and she has been giving major fashion goals to netizens.

Turning heads, Amana again shared gorgeous pictures that show her standing next to a studio door. She said “Green is NOT my color” about her pictures which were hot enough to raise the temperature.

The pictures got thousands of reactions online; some appraised her bold looks and others raised questions about her wardrobe choices.

For the unversed, Amna appeared in a number of movies throughout her career including Zinda Bhaag, Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat, Baaji, and Ready Steady No. She has also worked in television dramas and has been a part of several modeling campaigns throughout her career.