Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A large number of weapons and ammunition were recovered during intelligence-based operations in Balochistan. According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday, Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted the operations in Dera Bugti, Kohlu and Dera Murad Jamali. The recovered items include submachine guns, light machine guns, mortar rounds, grenades, detonators, explosives and communication equipment, the statement read.