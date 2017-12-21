Ammar Chowk to be made signal free

Rawalpindi

Ammar Chowk, Chaklala will be made signal free as Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has finalized PC-I of the project which have been sent to the authorities concerned. Talking to APP, RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed that the project would help ensure traffic flow in the intersection. The project would be completed at a cost of Rs 700 million, he added. He said, after remodeling of the Ammar Chowk, the traffic movement would continue at all roads of the intersection without any hurdle.

He said the authority had completed its homework and the construction work on the project would be started as soon as the project was approved. He said, heavy traffic created mess particularly during peak hours.—APP