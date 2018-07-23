AML, PPP challenge postponement of NA-60 election

RAWALPINDI : Awami Muslim League (AML) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) have challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polling in NA-60 constituency of Rawalpindi.

The ECP had postponed polling after the arrest and disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi, Rasheed’s main contender for the seat, in the ephedrine quota case last week.

Submitting a petition through his counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq in the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench on Monday, Sheikh Rasheed contended that election cannot be postponed due to the sentencing of a candidate.

Rasheed has mentioned in the petition that elections in the constituencies of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Safdar were not postponed when they were jailed in the Avenfield properties reference earlier this month.

The petition has named the ECP and NA-60 returning officer as respondents.

Later, the AML chief arrived at the Supreme Court to submit his petition when his petition has not fixed in the high court.

Talking to the media, Rasheed said he waited for five hours at the LHC but the registrar failed to fix his petition for hearing.

He expressed hope that the Supreme Court will hear his petition.

Separately, Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate on NA-60, Mukhtar Abbas, also challenged the ECP decision in the Islamabad High Court on Monday on similar grounds

