ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday appointed Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a grade-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The notification has been issued after approval of his name by the federal cabinet through the circulation of the summary. He has replaced Asim Ahmed, who retired from the service after reaching the age of superannuation on July 30.

Reports said names of three candidates had been recommended for the position. The two other candidates included Rashid Mahmood Langrial, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service group and Syed Nadeem Rizvi, member administration.