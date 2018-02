City Reporter

Intellectual, poet, writer and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad Thursday visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti welcomed the distinguished guest.

They informed him that a comprehensive policy is being followed to solve the issues of overseas Pakistanis and therefore 60% of the received complaints of overseas Pakistanis have been resolved.