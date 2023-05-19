India’s renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered a major internet gaffe after sharing a video of a young kid practising cricketing shots and claiming him to be the future of Indian cricket.

“The future of Indian cricket is in very safe hands” was captioned alongside the video.

The slight problem in that narrative is that the child, as it turns out, is from Pakistan and not from India.

As soon as the 80-year-old posted the video on his social media, his comments were flooded with people fact-checking him.

Sir, this kid is from Pakistan, saw this a while ago through a Pakistani page with his ID, but future of cricket is in our hands if we agree to play in each other’s country Inshallah …btw, greatest fan of yours, wrote Pakistani singer Goher Mumtaz.

Dear sir, huge fan from [Pakistan]! And like my friend [Goher Mumtaz] mentioned this kid is from Pakistan but you are definitely right on the part where the future is in safe hands for both the sides if we bring back the old days soon where we get to see both stars play on both sides, added singer/actor Asim Azhar.

Pakistanis and Indians not only share a love for cricket but physical features as well, so it is not hard to see how Amitabh Bachchan may have been fooled by the video.

The two countries, despite featuring some of the best players of the sport, have not enjoyed the most cordial of relations in recent times but hope remains eternal that they would soon renew their unmatched rivalry on cricketing grounds.