Amirul Azeem appointed ad-hoc chief of JI central Punjab

LAHORE : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq has appointed former Information Secretary of the JI, Amirul Azeem, as ad-hoc chief of the JI central Punjab.

The appointment has been made after the elevation of the JI Punjab Chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed to the centre.

Amirul Azeem on Monday took oath of his new office and assumed his responsibilities.

As a student, Amirul Azeem has been the President of the Punjab University Students Union and also the chief of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT).

