Amir offers condolences to family of Amjad Islam Amjad

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir condoled the death of renowned poet and dramatist Amjad Islam Amjad with his family and recited Fatiha for the deceased. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik and Executive Director Al Hamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were also with him. On this occasion, Amir Mir said that the sudden death of Amjad Islam Amjad is a great loss not only to Pakistan but also to Pakistani literature.

His death has caused a great loss to Urdu literature which cannot be repaired. Amjad Islam Amjad was an ambassador of love and a strong voice against growing extremism and hatred in the society.

The provincial minister said that he will propose to the Punjab government to name a major highway in Lahore after Amjad Islam Amjad. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik said that the services of Amjad Islam Amjad cannot be forgotten for the promotion of Pakistani literature and culture. Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the great writers of the present century.