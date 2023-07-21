Provincial Minister for Information, Culture and Local Government Amir Mir said that the first phase of the Information Complex would be constructed during the current financial year which would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million.

He said that the Complex would be the first field office of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) which would have its own state-of-the-art building.

He was addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Information Complex here Thursday.— APP