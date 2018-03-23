Amir Liaquat joins PTI

PTI’s credibility as the party promising change in Pakistan has suffered with recent entry of controversial persons. Why does PTI have to accommodate known tainted persons such as EOBI linked Zafar Gondal, or individuals like former close confidant lawyer of AZ and Amir Liaquat, both allegedly holding fictitious PHD degrees?

Pakistan’s future is wedded to democracy because it is one of the few countries created on the basis of constitutional political struggle led by politicians with integrity of Quaid-i-Azam Mohd Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and others. Jinnah’s Pakistan is in a mess because of conspiracies hatched by those who arbitrarily dismissed First Constituent Assembly of Pakistan and started meddling in politics. This political engineering, often with backing of foreign powers, has harmed this country and driven it to the verge of financial collapse.

We entered into one-sided defence pacts where we became tools for proxy wars, but never did our so-called partners came to our help when Pakistan needed them in 1965 and 1971. This must cease forthwith and every institution work within its defined corridors as laid down in the 1973 Constitution. We need to weed out elements on payroll of foreign countries, some of them having acquired foreign nationalities, who have penetrated every state institution.

G ZAMAN

Peshawar

