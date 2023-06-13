Amin urges telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during anticipated storm

Federal Minister of Information Technology, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, has called upon telecommunication companies to take immediate action to secure towers and optical fiber cables in order to maintain uninterrupted power supply and internet connectivity during an upcoming storm.

With the Meteorology Department warning of potential disruptions to the power and internet systems, Amin-ul-Haque’s instructions aim to mitigate any possible downtime.

Emphasizing the critical need for continuous communication during emergency situations, the minister stressed the importance of implementing alternative measures to ensure seamless internet and mobile services.

He underlined the significance of maintaining robust communication with PTCL and telecommunication companies, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for any disruptions that may arise during the storm.—APP