Amin: Clean energy transition prime focus of hydropower dev initiative

Staff Report Islamabad

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that Pakistan faces huge challenge of preparedness being at the frontline of rapidly emerging threats to climate change impacts.

He said the unprecedented heat waves and alarming rate of melting glaciers in addition to unexpected Monsoon season are posing threats at multiple levels currently.

Speaking at the ‘Clean Energy Transition Summit’ organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Malik Amin Aslam elaborated that Pakistan is on the development pathway and thus, we want to maintain that momentum.