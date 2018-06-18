Amidst external conspiracies election on personality basis will be of no benefit: PML

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that in the presence of external conspiracies election on personality basis will be of no benefit, it will create chaos, all politicians should forge unity in their ranks.

He said this while talking to media along with senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi, former Federal Minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Shafay Hussain, Hussain Elahi and Muslim League leaders.

Ch Shujat Hussain said decisions of the country have to be taken between Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha but presently external conspiracies are being hatched against the country, results of the election to be held in these circumstances will create chaos, elections to be held on personality basis are of no benefit, country’s security should be foremost, as such my advice to all politicians that they should unite brushing aside all opposition.

To a question, he said new wave of price hike has hit the country and dollar rate going up is adversely effecting common man.

Ch Shujat Hussain, Ch Parvez Elahi and other family members offered Eid prayer in Gujrat, visited graves of the elders including Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed and late Ch Manzoor Elahi and offered fateha, large number of people from every walk of life, important personalities, Muslim League leaders, workers and local bodies’ representatives exchanged Eid greetings with them.