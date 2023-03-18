Amid mayhem, PEMRA slaps bans on live coverage of Imran Khan’s court appearance

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is heading to a court in the capital to appear in Toshakhana cases, the defiant leader, however, is mobbed by charged supporters who clash with police at the Judicial complex.

Amid the clashes, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has restricted all mainstream channels to air live or recorded coverage of the rally, public gathering, and procession by any party, organization, and individual etc for March 18, 2023 including from the Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

The electronic media watchdog while referring to the fresh clashes between cops and PTI supporters, observed that TV channels are showing live footage of a violent mob, and attacks on police and law enforcement agencies.

It maintained that this violent footage and graphics were aired for the masses without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcement agencies in Lahore wherein, a violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles.

PEMRA warned that such events created chaos and panic among viewers and the police, and makes public properties and lives vulnerable.

It further maintained that the license shall be suspended under Section 30 (3) if any TV station aired these graphics in defiance.