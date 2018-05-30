Amicable resolution of Kashmir possible: AJK President

Mirpur (Ajk)

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that world peace was at risk as conflicts were no longer confined to Africa, Middle East, Latin America, South Asia, but were knocking on the doors of Europe.

“There was a risk of a large-scale war that should be averted as local conflicts can snowball into regional and global conflicts”, he feared.

The President made these remarks while chairing the second session of the International Peace Studies Conference on Peace, Development and Governance hosted by the Academic Council on the United Nations System, Diplomatic Academy and Vienna School of International Studies at the International Institute of Peace at Vienna, Austria, says a message released to the media here on Tuesday.

Sardar Masood Khan said building trust between the parties to the dispute was important for conflict resolution. He said that instead of the use of force there should be more emphasis on dialogue, negotiations and frequently resorting to the United Nations’ intercession. The President said that there were limits to bilateralism in resolving serious disputes and if the parties to the dispute fail to resolve the issues through dialogue, negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resorting to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice, as provided in the Charter of the United Nations, they should refer the matter back to the United Nations Security Council.

If the Security Council determines that the continuation of the dispute is likely to endanger the maintenance of international peace and security, it can take further measures to settle the dispute peacefully either under Chapter VI or VII of the Charter, he said.—APP