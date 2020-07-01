Americas paying ‘highest price

Washington

The Red Cross decried the politicisation of the pandemic in many countries, warning that the “divisive” response by leaders in places like Brazil and the United States was taking a heavy toll, AFP reported. Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, warned that in the Americas especially, the consequences of mixed and partisan messages from politicians, often contradicting scientific advice on how to deal with Covid-19, were dire. “America as a continent is paying the highest price for this kind of division or not following the advice coming from the scientific community,” he told a virtual briefing hosted by the UN correspondents’ association in Geneva.–AFP