Americans saw a lot of potential in Pak economy

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Alice G. Wells, Monday, said that Americans saw a lot of potential in Pakistan’s economy.

In a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Miftah Ismail here Ambassador Wells apprised the Minister about her interaction with US businesses having their operations in Pakistan. They also discussed Pak-US ties with focus on economic cooperation.

The overall security situation in the region also came under discussion. Adviser Miftah Ismail welcomed Ambassador Wells and said that such bilateral visits enhance understanding of each other’s point of view on important issues.

He also shared with Ms Wells the current state of economy and said that the growth momentum generated during the last four years is likely to continue during the current year and beyond. The US Ambassador, David Hale and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance were present on the occasion.