Americans don’t trust President Trump: Polls

Washington

Two years into Donald Trump’s presidency and after a month-plus partial shutdown, a wide deficit of confidence marks public views of the government in Washington: Americans give poor marks to Trump’s work across a range of issues – yet broadly mistrust the opposition as well.

Only 35 percent in ABC News/Washington Post poll express confidence in Trump to make the right decisions for the country’s future; 64 percent don’t trust him in this central task. But it’s no better for the Democrats in Congress: 34-65 percent; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 30-62 percent; or the Republicans in Congress: 30-69 percent.

Nearly half of Americans — 48 percent — say they have no confidence “at all” in the president compared with 37 percent who say that about Pelosi. Thirty percent have no confidence in Republican lawmakers in Congress versus 29 percent for the Democrats.—AFP

