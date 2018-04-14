American Sufi demands justice for Aafia

Observer Report

Karachi

Noted American Sufi scholar Cyrus McGoldrick has appealed for doling out justice to Pakistani woman scientist and educationalist Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

American Sufi scholar Cyrus McGoldrick who reached Pakistan to attend the forth two-day International Sufi conference started his visit to Karachi by calling on the family of Dr Aafia Siddiqui in Karachi at their residence on Friday.

Mother of Aafia Siddiqui, Asmat Siddiqui; Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui and son of Aafia, Ahmed welcomed him. Sufi McGoldrick said that he represents the US regarding Sufism in whole world.

He said he is also a member of Aafia Movement’s US chapter. He said before attending the international Sufi conference, he is calling on the family of Aafia to express solidarity with them. He said he demands doling out justice in the case of Dr Aafia. He said after returning home he would travel the whole US to raise awareness on Aafia issue. He said his mission is for peace and justice and he feels that Aafia truly deserves justice.

He said he has already been working to see what role he could play for the release of Aafia. He told Dr Fowzia that he would work with her for this cause.

Dr Fowzia said we warmly welcome our respected American guest and we are thankful for his gracious visit. She said like Brother Cyrus McGoldrick a lot of other members of the American civil society have already been working for the release of Dr Aafia.