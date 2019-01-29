American Sikh Organization delegation lauds PTI govt’s initiatives for minorities

Staff Reporter

A delegation of American Sikh Organization called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Tuesday and discussed with him issues of bilateral interests.

The delegation was led by Director American Sikh Organization Baljinder Singh while Srinder Singh Gul, Member Pakistan Sikh Council Ramesh Singh Khalsa and Ram Singh Kataria were also part of delegation.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the minorities; especially announcement of opening of Kartarpur Corridor. During the meeting, matters regarding Kartarpur Corridor and a new initiative of underground tunnel project in Nankana Sb were also discussed in details.

Later on, Ijaz Alam Augustine met with a minority’s delegation from Kot Lakhpat Lahore. They appealed the Minister for providing justice to an innocent 15 years girl, who was raped by her step-father. Proved in medical report but police registered FIR with weak provisions and not providing them justice because accuse person was influential person.

