America in the Eyes of HR

A’ayan Hussain

IN recent years, human rights violations in Pakistan remained a matter of grave interest especially for US congressmen like Dana Rohrabacher and Brad Sherman etc. But while pointing fingers on other countries on HR violations they forget to look at their own house in this regard as it presents more gory picture of human rights violations. Hence it is very important to study history before drawing inferences over a country’s problem that people like Dana Rohrabacher totally ignore. Since the War of Independence in America to date the white Americans have never accepted blacks as humans. Even Obama being a USA president could not alter this violation.

War crimes committed by US forces are on record in different countries. A few such examples include the US intervention in Korean war in 1950 in defence of south. Refugees were not allowed by the US Army in the guarded area and around 400 South Korean civilians were massacred in the town of No Gun Ri by US 7th Cavalry Regiment. On March 16, 1968, the Charlie Company, 11th Brigade entered the village of My Lai in Vietnam where the troops ended up killing over 300 Vietnamese civilians. Inhuman and abusive treatment of American soldiers with Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib is another extension of human rights violations at the hands of the great US. In 2004, released photos showed Iraqi detainees being beaten, abused and sexually assaulted.

This fuelled Arab and Muslim rage against the US and resulted in mass recruiting of insurgents in Iraq and elsewhere.

Similarly, in the wake of 9/11 attacks, the US government has carried out drone strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Libya. Apart from terrorists who are the main target, non-combatant civilians have also been killed in drone strikes primarily due to collateral damage. According to the Long War Journal, drone strikes in Pakistan since 2006 had killed 2,018 militants and 138 civilians, however, according to Pakistani sources the figure is about 700 civilians.

Human rights violations in Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp also make a brutal case against US. The notorious detention camp of US in Cuba where the inmates have been detained indefinitely without trial and several inmates were allegedly severely tortured. The operations of this camp are considered to be a major breach of human rights by Amnesty International.

In the last few years, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of attacks and violent plots originating from extremist groups in US. Right-Wing terrorism has been an unwelcome feature of US since long and it did exist in the American society for more than a century and a half. However, US authorities remain reluctant to call the extremists’ acts as terrorist incidences and have been labeling them as just ‘Hate Crimes’ or ‘Act of Evil’ – as what President Trump termed the recent Las Vegas firing incidence.

These extremists have operated on different beliefs even leading them to commit crimes / acts of violence including murdering number of Americans. There are estimated 900 extremist groups of various hate filled ideologies. Domestic extremism in US mainly has two origins i.e. “homegrown” and “external” (mainly Islamic extremism), however, statistics of US Govt Accountability Office (GAO) indicate that during the last 15 years (2001 – 2016 excluding the causalities), 74 % of attacks have been undertaken by home grown extremist elements. These 15 years are those that have allegedly been termed as rise of Islamic extremism in US which is not supported by the statistics.

It is an open reality that terror incidents have grown more common since President Donald Trump’s elections. Reportedly 900 bias-related incidents occurred against minorities in the first 10 days after Trump’s elections.

The Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization, recorded an 86 percent rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the first three months of 2017 alone.

And the most horrific part is the way current American leadership has reacted to such incidents. As already mentioned, US authorities remain reluctant to call the extremists’ acts as terrorist incidences and have been labelling them as just ‘Hate Crimes’ or ‘Act of Evil’ in contrast to the such crimes committed by the Muslims that are termed as ‘extremism, radicalism and terror’. Its time for US to wake up to its tranquillised conscience before it is too late.