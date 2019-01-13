America can’t contain China, admits former US envoy

Pakistan enjoys low position in US policies

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

A former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter, on a short visit here, delivering an illustrious discourse on American policies, Pak-Us ties, and other issued, threw a poser as to whether his country can contain china, and answered himself that he did not believe it could.

He had resigned from foreign service, perhaps because of differences with the government, but he was posted in Iraq, and whether he had other perceptions on Iraq or Afghanistan, were not known, but he was also always very open and outspoken, which was also reflected in his speech at the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) Sunday forenoon. Acknowledging the well-known fact of Pak-American relations swinging from time to time, he made it clear that today Pakistan occupied a very low position in American policies, reasons for which were many, but as optimist he was convinced that given goodwill on both sides, the bilateral ties, could always gain importance.

The two should work for stronger relationship. In Pakistan, he said bluntly, good governance was always a problem, business should be honest and clean, and broader relationship must always be the aim of the two countries. He complained that US spent a lot of money in Balochistan in education and health sectors, but efforts in that direction could not produce desired results because the “typical behaviour of bureaucracy . US also pumped tremendous amount of money for polio eradication in Pakistan like it did in Nigeria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Eminent US tycoon, Bill Gates’ efforts in that direction too was laudable. He said relationship between his country and Pakistan must assume popular dimensions, for people to people contacts was tremendous asset in bridge and confidence building. Agreeing that “Kashmir has been a disaster for India” Munter, nevertheless felt that Indian and Pakistani leadership must attend to other priority issues because the two being nuclear states, will have to trek slowly towards achieving their common or respective goals. It wont be a short cut, will take time, and that realization in his mind was clear. On domestic policies, he thought that Donald Trump’s election was a “mistake” but nevertheless he had won election. He was not irrational, but instinctive.

To a question as to whether the current stand-off, or Mexico wall and the resulting shut down can destroy American political and moral fiber, he answered that logically it may sound incorrect, but emotionally, President’s was a correct decision. He said that 41 percent American whites had done enormously for their country, rather than Chinese, or any other citizenry.

