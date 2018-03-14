Amends in Rules of Business, 1973 approved

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The federal Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday approved the amendments in the Rules of Business, 1973.

According to the press release of the prime minister office, these amendments comprise of inclusion of following

1. “Hajj & Umrah Directorate” in Schedule-III as an attached department of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony,

2. “National Language Promotion Department” and “National Library of Pakistan” as attached departments of National History and Literary Heritage Division.

3. “Pakistan Halal Authority” in the list of functions of Science & Technology Division was approved.

The Cabinet also National Fertilizer Development Center (NFDC) was transferred from Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms to Ministry of National Food Security and Research and corresponding amendments in the Rules of Business were approved. It also OK transfer of Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultant Ltd. from Climate Change Division to Planning, Development & Reforms Division.

It was also approved the appointments on vacant positions of Commissioners in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) that post is empty after the arrest of Ex-Chairman Zafar Hijazi.

The meeting given approval for placement of the “Institute of Science and Technology Bahawalpur Bill-2018” before the Parliament.

The statement also said the meeting in principle , approved a proposal regarding introduction of Special Pay scales, in order to solicit services of professionals in the public sector organizations.

The Cabinet rejected a proposal to increase rate of Central Excise Duty on import of raw material for manufacturing of edible oil, vegetable ghee and cooking oil on mills in FATA and PATA. The Cabinet directed that the issue of rationalization of taxes be considered at the time of formulation of budget proposals.

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission briefed the Cabinet in detail about the issues relating to water management in the country and the first-ever draft Water Policy of the country. Briefing the meeting about main features of national policy framework, he said that the policy aims at introduction of integrated water management for addressing water-related challenges.

The Policy addresses issues relating to enhancing water storage capacity, conservation, research & development, capacity building of existing administrative departments, allocation of financial resources and establishment of institutional set-up at provincial levels. Cabinet accorded approval for presentation of draft Water Policy before the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Constitution of ‘Search Committee’ for appointment of Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Islamabad was approved by the Cabinet.