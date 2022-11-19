Amendments to army act to be challenged in SC: Imran

PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the incumbent government’s planned amendments to the army act would be challenged in the Supreme Court, claiming that the coalition leaders were making these changes “for their own benefit”.

In an informal meeting with journalists in Lahore, the former premier claimed that the government was bringing the amendments for its “own benefit”.

Nawaz Sharif wants to bring an army chief who would weaken the PTI, he claimed, alleging that the government was trying to make the armed forces “like the Punjab police”.

The PTI chief also said that the appointment of the army chief should take place just like that of the chief justice. According to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997, the CJP and all high court judges are appointed on the basis of seniority.

Imran said that he had not met Gen Bajwa in Lahore, clarifying that President Arif Alvi had had a meeting with the army chief.

Imran’s comments come after a meeting between Alvi and Gen Bajwa was reported earlier this week.

Imran told journalists that there were no talks under way with anyone at the moment.

The PTI chief also said that he would lead the party’s long march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi himself.

Imran Khan said he will announce the arrival date of the party’s long march in Rawalpindi today as the former premier addressed the march’s participants via video link.

Imran expressed concern over the delay in presenting the suspect in court. “I fear the evidence would have been wasted in these 14 days.