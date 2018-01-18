Amendments to be introduced in PHOTA Act 2010: minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Sulman Rafique has said that Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Act 2010 would be amended according to the present needs and necessary amendments would be incorporated soon.

He said that draft of PHOTA Act 2017 would be presented in the Punjab Assembly for approval. He stated this while chairing a meeting to dis-cuss the proposed amendments in PHOTA Act 2010 in the committee room of Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company (PHIMC).

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmad Shah, Director General PHOTA Professor Dr Faisal Masood, President PKLI Dr Saeed Akhtar, Principal Lahore General Hospital Professor Ghayas UN Nabi Tayab, Prof Rayaz Tasneem from Punjab Healthcare Commission, representative of PMA Dr Izhar Chaudhary, Deputy Secretary Health Techni-cal Dr Mohsin and team of legal experts attended the meeting.

It was decided that the new definitions of donor, recipient and the health facility where the transplantation would be performed, would be introduced in the act. For this purpose legal experts are working on the proposed amend-ments in the PHOTA Act 2010.

Detailed deliberations were made on the pro-posed amendments in the various clauses of the act during the meeting. It was decided that the services of law consultancy firm would be hired and a three-member committee would be con-stituted to monitor and supervise the process for early comple-tion.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmad Shah proposed that a legal cell should also be established in those health facilities registered by the Punjab Healthcare Commission and PHOTA for transplantation. This cell would monitor all the af-fairs of transplantation from legal point of view. The next meeting to discuss the proposed amendments in PHOTA Act 2010 would be held after a week.