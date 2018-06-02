Amendments in nomination papers responsibility of parliament: Sherry Rehman

LAHORE : The Pakistan Peoples Party has demanded that the caretaker government holds the upcoming general election as scheduled, maintaining that any amendments to nomination papers is the prerogative of the parliament.

Leader of Opposition in Senate Sheryy Rehman, while addressing a press conference, said that there is an environment of uncertainty spread in the country, and it seems that elections may be delayed.

“There is an environment of uncertainty in the country. It seems like elections may be postponed. The PPP does not want any delay in general elections,” she stated.

She further said that caretaker prime minister has also clarified that elections will be held on time, and even the Election Commission has ensured that elections will be held on July 25.

She said the PPP is also making efforts for timely elections, and is consulting allies in this regard. She demanded that the caretaker setup fulfills it promise and holds timely elections.

About the recent verdict by the Lahore High Court to annul nomination papers, she said this has affected the election process as nominations will likely be delayed.

She said there was no amendment in the nomination forms which may raise any serious concerns, adding that efforts are being made to convene a session of the Senate in this regard.

She further said that the party does not want any clash of institutions, and they will make any efforts for the benefit of the people.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said that the parliament had the authority to make any amendments in the nomination papers, and the papers should be sent back to parliament if there are any reservations.

“Nominations papers are an act of parliament. The parliament has the authority to make any amendments in the nomination papers,” he said that doubts are being raised due to such verdicts.

He said that they complete faith in the Chief Justice and the caretaker set-up and that general elections must be held on time. He added that PPP will not tolerate any delay in the elections by even a single day.

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said that Election Commission cannot make any legislation, and it was the sole prerogative of the parliament to develop nomination papers.

“Elections should not be delayed under any circumstances. Election Commission can pass legislation, this is the responsibility of the parliament,” he said.

He also demanded that the heads of the BISP and Baitul Mal should be removed, and the Zakat committees should be dissolved as it is tantamount to pre-poll rigging. He also called to curtail the influence of political appointed individuals.