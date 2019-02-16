Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has stressed the need for introducing realistic amendments in the rules of housing schemes while considering interest of the public.
He issued these directions to the Lahore Development Authority while addressing the high-level meeting which was attended amongst others by Secretary Housing Hassan Iqbal and DG LDA Amna Imran.—INP
Amendments in housing schemes rules be made in public interest
