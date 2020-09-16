Amendment in scheme for import of duty free cars for disabled allowed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has allowed the amendment in the import of Customs Duty Free Cars under disabled persons’ scheme.

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the ECC meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Under the new amendments, the income bracket of the person who is importing the vehicle is increased from the current limit of 20,000 to 100,000 rupees to 100,000 to 200,000 rupees per month.

He will be allowed to import the vehicle if he has not imported or purchased locally assembled car during the last 10 years under the scheme provided that he holds NTN Certificate and files annual tax return.

The ECC approved the Incorporation of Pakistan Single Window Company under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 with its objectives as contained in the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

It also gave approval for the provision of technical supplementary grant of 219.631 million rupees for the reimbursement of the expenditure of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 for the current financial year. Six billion rupees were approved for the Ministry of Railways as additional grant to defray its mandatory liabilities including pay and pensions.

Two technical supplementary grants amounting to 160 million rupees and 96 million rupees were approved for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to carry out the Skill for all program and for Mainstreaming of Religious Education and matters related to Deeni Madaris” respectively.

The Publication of Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 was also approved by ECC.