Amendment in IT Ordinance to eliminate many importers from business

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Commercial importers and traders, while strongly reacting against the anomalies in the Federal Budget 2018-19, have expressed deep concerns over the changes in Income Tax Ordinance which would compound tax burden on importers of industrial raw materials and other essential items. They believe that these measures would open up more avenues of corruption by exposing commercial importers to audits and extortion by tax authorities despite the fact that they have been paying high rate of With-holding tax at source.

In an urgent joint meeting of GST & Refunds, Income Tax & FED, and Customs, Valuation, Import & Anti-Smuggling Sub-Committees held at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the participants termed changes in tax laws as discriminatory and anti-business and urged KCCI to take up numerous anomalies with the Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) so that the same could immediately be removed before Finance Bill is passed by the Parliament.

Vice Chairmen Businessmen Group & Former Presidents KCCI Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, Vice President Rehan Hanif, Former Presidents AQ Khalil, Haroon Agar and Iftikhar Vohra, Former SVP Muhammad Ibrahim Kasumbi and Asif Nisar, KCCI Managing Committee members were also present at the meeting which was well attended by large number of Commercial Importers, Traders, Tax Professionals and SMEs.