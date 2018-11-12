Amending NAB law

Muhammad Usman

At present, country is plunged into difficulties of stunning proportions from stunted child growth to moral degeneration, polarization of almost all kinds, dysfunctional state institutions and ailing economy, education and healthcare system but for our ousted ruling elite, it is ongoing process of accountability which could shatter democracy and domestic cohesion to detriment of the country immeasurably. NAB law is a black law which is being applied selectively, viciously and opaquely against them on behest of those who want to influence political system in the country. It needs a second look urgently which PML (N) painfully regrets not to do it in its tenure in office despite Asif Ali Zardari’s insistence. Arguably, it was not due to reasons of altruism rather a belief of PML (N) that all institutions including NAB, have been subjugated sufficiently constitutionally, administratively and financially. They would follow their whims and fancy tamely if so required. The subtle support of friendly opposition is an icing on cake. There was no need of further squeezing NAB in order to project themselves particularly, Sharif Family, a bearer of high morals which has been its enduring instrument to hoodwink hapless people quite successfully.

The vivid glimpses of their belief, one could easily trace in two instances. Tweet of Maryam Nawaz on 11 December 2016 between appointment of present COAS and present Chief Justice of Pakistan on 31 December even at the cost of hurting public confidence on only two national institutions, left unscathed from political domination. It read “there’s an end to every storm, once all the trees have been uprooted, once all the houses have been ripped apart”. In its detailed Judgment on Panama case, Supreme Court compared Chairman NAB, Qamar Zaman Choudhry to a fictional character Doctor Faustus from Christoper Marlowe’s play. Doctor Faustus sold his soul to Lucifer (the Devil) for a temporary worldly gain which had ultimately led to his perpetual domination and it appears that in present case, Respondent Number 2 had also decided to act similarly for purpose of repaying his benefactor. Such possibility of the Chairman NAB, being beholden to the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly for his appointment and thereby, extending favors to them and refusing to proceed against them when otherwise required to do so, had been commented upon in the case of Shahid Orakzai vs Pakistan. Much to their dismay, instant belief proved short lived because in Pakistan, time was changing.

They failed to comprehend truth making its way. Pakistan had Supreme Court in a mood to pay back to the nation. Pakistan had Armed Forces, ready to go over even extra lengths to uphold its professional and national obligations. Pakistan had Imran Khan who never succumbs to failures. He was leading the change with middle class, youth, women and civil society in lockstep and he finally succeeded to dislodge erstwhile ruling elite as a result of 2018 election albeit not wholly and completely. They continue to undertake lifesaving gimmicks breathlessly. Present accountability drive of NAB is too close for survival of their chariot.

Apart from backdoor games and use of political chicanery, sophistry and venality, they even do not hesitate to employ legitimate powers of Parliament to achieve their illegitimate/ugly ends. Following disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama case, to thwart NAB prosecution in corruption cases against Sharif Family, reportedly, government of PML (N) seriously contemplated to legislate to end NAB on name of establishing an administratively, financially and functionally independent National Accountability Commission. To the contrary, PPP/ PML (N) while in office never made any effort to make NAB administratively and financially independent in order to keep it under their thumb. Draft legislation proposed hearing of corruption cases at already overloaded district and session courts.

The cases bound to be decided within a month. Corruption cases would stand closed if not decided in ten years. Instead of one person; Chairman, Accountability Commission would have a set of persons which would take key decisions. It would have been an act of sheer mockery but could not be carried forward because verdict of Supreme Court, annulling a legislation, allowing a disqualified person to head a political party, was too recent to be forgotten. With Imran Khan as PM, nose of accountability increasingly drawing closer to ruling elite. Consequently, they are equally becoming anxious to find escape. A news item about consultations of PML (N) and PPP to amend NAB laws on the basis of report of Parliamentary Committee on review of NAB laws, formed in time of Nawaz government catches one’s eyes.

They have also met treasury benches and termed the interaction positive. Given conditions, it raises more alarm particularly, in backdrop of grave concern shown by them regarding law granting 90 days remand of suspects to accountability body and history of joining hands by ruling and opposition parties when stakes are high and mutual. Said remand is considered potentially capable of spawning raft of difficulties for them. Majority of 55 corruption cases under investigation by NAB against political parties includes PPP, PML (N) and PTI. Top leadership of PPP and PML (N) is under serious investigation/trial. MPs of their parties are pawn in their hands. In present circumstances, legislation of any kind about NAB law could be counterproductive and retrogressive, being suspect and untimely. Nation needs to stand guard particularly, the PM Imran Khan because moral authority is his mainstay.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

