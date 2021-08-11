Amend Bill in NA for one more minorities reserve seat

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021 was presented in the national assembly on Tuesday, seeking to add one more seat reserved for the minorities in the lower house of parliament.

A minority member of the National Assembly J Parakash moved the bill and Parliamentary Secretary Malaika Bukhari could not oppose the bill that seeks to increase one more seat reserved for minorities. The bill has been referred to the concerned standing committee for further action.

MNA Mohsin Dawar said that there should be fixed days for the joint session of parliament in the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021.

However, the law ministry opposed the bill. MNA Lal Chand told the House that the work for the restoration of the temple that was razed a few days ago in Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan was underway. He hoped that the authorities would bring the temple attackers to justice.

Another bill seeking further amendments to the Trade Organization Act, 2013 was also moved in the assembly.