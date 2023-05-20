Ameesha Patel flaunts her toned figure in sizzling tank top over bikini, video goes viral

Bollywood star Ameesha Patel is a fashionista by the core as she often gets a thumbs up from the fans be it a look from her gym doing a workout or from the red carpet as she used to ooze oomph in her every avatar.

The Ghaddar star lately got papped in revealing dark-toned top, as she gave fitness goals among her followers, who continue to sneak on her. Setting the temperature high, the 46-year-old gave a glimpse in a sheer black top worn over a Hawaiian bikini.

The Humraaz star stunned fans with her blood-red lip colour and stylish black shades.

Patel’s fashion sense is absolutely glamorous, trendy, and versatile as the B.Town diva effortlessly carries off a wide range of styles, from traditional to contemporary, making her a fashion icon in the Indian film industry.

She tends to experiment with a variety of hues; the ageless diva mostly flaunted vibrant and bold colors as her attires reflect her confident and bold persona.