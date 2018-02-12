Ameer wins Quaid-e-Azam amateur golf championship

Lahore

Showcasing precision and astute planning, Ameer Khawar Khawaja of Sialkot golf club won the Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship at the par-72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, here on Sunday. The glorious one of the tournament turned out to be Ameer Khawar who excelled in all departments of the game in the final 18 holes to produce a round of net 65 and with a two days aggregate of 137, seven under par and won the prestigious event named after the Father of the Nation.

Ameer Khawaja played an inspiring game and the whole effort fetched him not only the glittering trophy but also the consolation of edging past some very seasoned champions and hot contenders for the title.

Other performers in the net section of handicap category zero to nine were Ahmed Jibran of Gymkhana (2nd net) with two rounds scores of 71 and 68 and a total net score of 139,five under par. Robin Bagh (Millat Tractors) secured the third net position with a score of 143 net. In the race for gross honors in the handicap category zero to nine, the best one turned out to be Ghazanfar Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club. He won the first gross position with two rounds scores of gross 72 and 74 and an aggregate of 146.Muhammed Rehman of Royal Palm secured the second gross position. His scores were 73 and 74 for two rounds. Salman Jehangir of Gymkhana came third.His score was 151 gross. Other results:

Ladies: Shahzadi Gulfam (1st net); Aisha Moazzam (2nd net); Zahida Durrani (3rd net); Ladies gross: Parkha Ijaz (1st gross); Rimsha Ijaz (2nd gross); Ghazala Yasmin (3rd gross);

Veterans above 80 years: A/Cdr Z.I. Ahmed (1st net); Raja M Nazir (2nd net); Col Abdul Ghaffar (1st gross); Dr M Lateef Chaudry (2nd gross); Veterans 70 to 80 years: Maj U.D. Najmi (1st net); Ejaz Malik (2nd net); Maj Salahuddin (3rd net); Imtiaz Pervaiz (1st gross); Col Hamayun Rashid (2nd gross); Col Azam Khan (3rd gross); Seniors: Hamid Sharif (1st net); Dr Zafar Nasrullah (2nd net); Wing Cmdr A.Nafay (3rd net); Imran Ahmed (1st gross); Omer Farooq (2nd gross); Dr Javed Iqbal (3rd gross) .—APP