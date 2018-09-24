Ameer Bux Bhutto new Sindh PTI president

Ameer Bux Bhutto, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mumtaz Bhutto, has been appointed as the party’s new president for Sindh.

The PTI chairman, Imran Khan gave the go-ahead to Ameer Bux Bhutto’s appointment as the party’s Sindh chapter president.

The PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh has been appointed as the party’s secretary general, Sindh, while Khurram Sher Zaman as Karachi president.

A day earlier, leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi stepped down as president of the PTI Karachi chapter.

The PTI MPA said he wants to focus all his attention on resolution of the issues facing the province in his capacity as the opposition leader in the provincial legislature—INP

