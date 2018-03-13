AMC wins distinction in Int’l Debate Championship

City Reporter

Students of Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) of LGH participated in International Debating and Public Speaking Championship and got distinction by acquiring visible position in the tournament.

In the championship, 58 participants from 15 different institutes of Pakistan participated and team of Ameer Uddin Medical College made their mark in this tournament by 7 finalists.

The main achievement in the tournament is Ahmed Faraz Tarar who secured the Best Speaker position, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab congratulated all the students and faculty members for this success and said, “ Our young generation is full of talent and if proper opportunities and facilities are provided they could produce the best results”.

He expressed the hope that in future this institution would retain its position and continue to get prominent position in every competition.