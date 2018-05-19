AMC progressing to new heights

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Student Teachers Centre (STC) with multiple facilities will be constructed at Ayub Medical College while the renovation work of all four boys and one girls hostels, Library, Seminar Hall, Lecture halls, Administration block and department of information technology of Ayub Medical College (AMC), Abbottabad has been completed. The project was assigned to the NESPAK as consultant for the construction of double stoery Students Teachers Centre (STC) building consisting of Bank, Post office, Gymnasium, Day care centre and indoor games and college guesthouse.

This was stated by Dean (AMC), Abbottabad Professor Dr Aziz –un- Nisa while sharing the performance report of the college for last two years during a media briefing here on Thursday told that all the five hostels were fully renovated with an amount of Rs.40 million approved by the Board of Governors in which wash rooms and kitchens were mainly focused due to their depilated conditions. The washrooms and kitchens can rightly be claimed up to international standard. She took credit of the initiative of establishing main drain to avoid flooding in the hostels. Flanked with Professor Dr Naeema Afzal & others at the conference room of the college, Dr Aziz-un-Nisa told that during last two years, college administration has tried its best to concentrate on curricular as well as extracurricular activities and established Department of Medical Education (DME) in the college which was also a requirement of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM & DC) and Khyber Medical University (KMU). Dedicated posts for DME were created by the BOG and are being hired adding that DME is entrusted with the task to develop both postgraduate and undergraduate education.

She said that in collaboration with KMU Peshawar Modular System of teaching is being developed and preliminary work has been started. Modular Development Committee is notified which includes participation of the entire basic and clinical teaching faculty from the entire department. She also took credit to start proper procurement department and established human resource department for smooth functioning of the institution. A qualified Procurement Officer was appointed & procurement Committee was constituted to ensure transparent, timely and prudent procurement of equipment and furniture etc.