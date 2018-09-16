Ambulance service

Ambulances are rapid means of transportation service meant to meet emergencies in a city. Edhi and Chipa ambulances are plying in the city metropolis to shift patients, injury stricken people and survivors to rush to medical centres and hospitals. Unfortunately there is dearth of government organisations to provide citizen a rapid service, instead private NGO’s are providing relief to people of Karachi.

It has been witnessed that city arteries seldom give way to these stranded ambulances that are honking with the patient and no headway is possible to timely rush these grief stricken people. Many lives have been lost and it has been seen that motorcyclist and motorist even follow these ambulances always trying to reach their destinations early. It is a menace and needs to be seriously checked by law enforcing personnel.

ANUM TARIQUE

Karachi

