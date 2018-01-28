Ambulance bomb kills 95 in Kabul

158 injured; Pakistan condemns explosion

Kabul

The Taliban drove an ambulance packed with explosives into a crowded Kabul street on Saturday, setting off an enormous blast that killed at least 95 people and injured 158 others, adding to the grim toll of what has been one of the most violent stretches of the long war, Afghan officials said

The explosion, one of the biggest since a truck bomb ripped through the Afghan capital’s diplomatic quarter on May 31 last year, triggered chaotic scenes as terrified people fled the area where several high-profile organisations, including the European Union, have offices.

“The latest toll has reached 63 dead and 151 wounded,” Baryalai Hilali, the director of the government media centre, told reporters. He warned the death toll might rise as some of the wounded brought to hospitals were in a “critical condition”.

An AFP reporter saw “lots of dead and wounded” civilians in the nearby Jamuriate hospital where overwhelmed medical staff struggled to treat bloodied men, women and children lying in corridors.

The force of the blast shook windows of buildings at least two kilometres away and shattered windows within hundreds of metres of the site. Some low-rise structures in the vicinity of the explosion also collapsed.

“The suicide bomber used an ambulance to pass through the checkpoints. He passed through the first checkpoint saying he was taking a patient to Jamuriate hospital and at the second checkpoint he was recognised and blew his explosive-laden car,” interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on social media — their second deadly assault in Kabul in the space of a week.

Near the blast site, civilians walked through debris-covered streets carrying wounded on their backs as others loaded several bodies at a time into ambulances and private cars to take them to medical facilities around the city.

The Italian NGO Emergency said seven dead and 70 wounded had been taken to its hospital, with its coordinator Dejan Panic tweeting that it had been a “massacre”. A man told Ariana TV he had taken his wounded brother to Jamuriate and Emergency hospitals but had been turned away.

“They are asking people with non-life threatening wounds to go to other hospitals,” he said. Aminullah, whose stationery shop is just metres from where the explosion happened, said the force of the explosion shook the foundations of his building. “The building shook. All our windows broke. The people are in shock in our market,” he told AFP.

The offices of the High Peace Council, charged with negotiating with the Taliban, are also near the blast site. “It targeted our checkpoint. It was really huge — all our windows are broken,” Hassina Safi, a member of High Peace Council, told AFP. A security alert issued on Saturday morning had warned that the Islamic State group was planning “to conduct aggressive attacks” on supermarkets, shops and hotels frequented by foreigners.

Reacting to the explosion, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terror attack, according to foreign office spokesperson.

In a tweet, Mohammad Faisal said: “The people and government of Pakistan condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul and extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this reprehensible act. Terrorism is not the way forward.”

The blast happened in an area where several high-profile organisations, including the European Union, have offices. Members of the EU delegation in Kabul were in their “safe room” and there were no casualties, an official said.—Agencies