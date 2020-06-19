Amber Heard’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan withdraws from case against Johnny Depp

The attorneys – representing Amber Heard in her case against Johnny Depp – have reportedly filed a request in court to withdraw from the case.

As per media reports, Robert Kaplan, John Quinn, Julie Fink, Davida Brook will formally withdraw from the case. The actress will reportedly be represented by an attorney from Virgina.

Kaplan Hecker & Fink LL have reportedly issued an statement, saying that travel and logistics have become an expensive affair and they would like some local attorney to take over the case.

According to statement, they were glad to represent Amber Heard in her case during the tough time, but it was time to make the changes amid the coronavirus crisis.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Johnny Depp’s attorneys were reportedly very keen to find out the real reason for why the lawyers of Amber Heard decided to drop out of the case. They also added that Roberta Kaplan and other lawyers decided to stay away from Amber Heard’s false claims about the actor.