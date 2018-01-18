‘Amber alert’ system to be introduced at few places

City Reporter

In beginning, “Amber alert” system will be introduced at few places and after its success the system will be launched across the Punjab.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Saba Sadiq said this while presiding over a meeting of a sub-committee formed regarding “Amber alert” system.

The meeting reviewed the efforts made to introduce Amber alert system which would help to find missing children in Punjab.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) gave presentation on the proposed system while Safe City Authority also briefed in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that “Amber Alert” system will help for collection and dissemination of data on missing children to the relevant authorities so that they could be traced.